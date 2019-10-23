Bay of Plenty and Lakes health officials and the Ministry of Health are working together to develop a plan to help combat the spread of measles across the region.

READ MORE:
Measles outbreak: School holiday warning but authorities 'cautiously optimistic'
Measles anxiety: Plunket's helpline flooded with calls from 'terrified parents'
Measles outbreak: Why are some vaccinated people still getting sick?
Measles outbreak has sent more than 100 babies to hospital

Vikki Carter, the Ministry's senior advisor stakeholder engagement, said the plan would give a clearer idea of how many vaccines would be required.

Carter said she was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.