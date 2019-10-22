Would an international rugby coach allow himself to get in a position where he plays someone on debut for a world cup final? Hell, no.

So why are we, as rugby fans, in this country being subjected to the broadcast equivalent by having Spark Sport deliver our live rugby for this quadrennial international showpiece of our sport?

The streaming issues that have disenfranchised a huge proportion of the nation have been well documented and need no further comment here.

The level of advertising we are having to stomach is unjust given the high subscription rate being charged for the World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thank you for dedication

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.