Would an international rugby coach allow himself to get in a position where he plays someone on debut for a world cup final? Hell, no.

So why are we, as rugby fans, in this country being subjected to the broadcast equivalent by having Spark Sport deliver our live rugby for this quadrennial international showpiece of our sport?

The streaming issues that have disenfranchised a huge proportion of the nation have been well documented and need no further comment here.

The level of advertising we are having to stomach is unjust given the high subscription rate being charged for the World Cup package.

This sub-par broadcast experience is a shame given all the stakeholders including the teams and the host nation are doing their best to deliver a memorable tournament, Spark Sport less so.

Six years of this for our cricket dismays me. Back to the future for my cricket experience which will undoubtedly be delivered via radio.

Thanks for nothing NZC.

Tak Tothill

Springfield



Thank you for dedication

On Friday October 18, the Rotorua Library hosted the launching of – "Rotorua Retro – four; 43 early memories".

I would like to acknowledge, firstly, Ynys Fraser, who mooted the idea about Rotorua people sharing their memories and, for Alison (Ali) Brown for taking up the challenge to get this project off the ground.

These two have worked on six wonderful publications. Alison's opening speech was about thanking us, the contributors, for sharing our memories; introducing Ynys, who at 92 years of age, also shared a few words with us; you are amazing Ynys and, an inspiration.

So, I would like to thank Alison for her dedication throughout this project; giving many, many hours to encouraging people to tell their stories; editing 43 stories, well ... just on this book. Alison, you have done us proud with all the publications.

As Ynys wrote, in the introduction, Alison deserves enormous credit for picking up the challenge ...

May you get your life back and, really enjoy some "you time".

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua