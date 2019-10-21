Hawke's Bay butchers win big in New Zealand's top sausage competition

Hawke's Bay butchers have scooped a haul of medals in this year's Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition. Results were announced at an awards dinner in Auckland last night with Hawke's Bay butchers being well represented in the medal table. The journey for these medal winning sausages has been a long and rigorous process.

More than 90 butcheries from around New Zealand put their best forward culminating in more than 500 sausages being poked, sniffed and tasted across 13 categories. Five days of category judging last month by a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.