Hawke's Bay butchers win big in New Zealand's top sausage competition

Hawke's Bay butchers have scooped a haul of medals in this year's Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition. Results were announced at an awards dinner in Auckland last night with Hawke's Bay butchers being well represented in the medal table. The journey for these medal winning sausages has been a long and rigorous process.

More than 90 butcheries from around New Zealand put their best forward culminating in more than 500 sausages being poked, sniffed and tasted across 13 categories. Five days of category judging last month by a squad of butchers, foodies, chefs and industry heavyweights, whittled entries down to the top scoring sausages.

Hawke's Bay took home six medals in total with Esk Valley Meats the big winner with two gold medals. Beard Brothers also won two medals, silver and bronze, while New World Havelock North, silver, and Bostock Brothers Organic Free Range Chicken, bronze, each won one medal. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded in each category with the 15 gold medallists then being re-judged against one another for the top prize. Auckland's Westmere Butchery took out the Supreme Award with their Chicken, Leek and Bacon entry claiming the top spot.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay renovations franchise loses amid multiple complaints

• What's happening in the Hawke's Bay business world?

• Premium - What's happening in the Hawke's Bay business world?

• Premium - 'No one had occupied the space for over 30 years': Hawke's Bay's co-working office revolution

Record breaking profit growth at QRS

Locally owned Wairoa civil construction and roading company Quality Roading and Services has made a record-breaking $1.1 million profit following a period of significant growth. Board chairman Guy Gaddum says with gross revenue at $24.3 million for the financial year ending June 2019, the after-tax profit of $1,129,619m is a 430 per cent increase in profitability on the previous year. "This record is an important milestone in our journey and reflects a successful rebuilding and refocusing of the business."

The profit means QRS returns a $350,000 dividend to its owner and sole shareholder Wairoa District Council (WDC) – the highest dividend paid since 2006. During the year QRS poured $6.5m into the region via wages and salaries for its 94 staff and continues to prioritise training and personal development spending $259,000 on education and upskilling. Wairoa mayor Craig Little commended the QRS board and staff for the great result. "QRS has worked hard to achieve this turnaround in an industry that can be very volatile and is guided by stringent rules and guidelines. Cruz's success ensures the continuation of a locally owned roading and construction company and the employment that creates, along with a dividend for council which helps offset council expenditure."

A look at this week's business news in Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay shows growth for 2019 Hospitality Report

Hawke's Bay has seen its hospitality sector grow over recent years according to the latest report. The Restaurant Association of New Zealand in conjunction with Statistics New Zealand released its 2019 Hospitality report which highlights the continuing growth of the nation's hospitality industry as well as Hawke's Bay's.

The region has had a gradual growth over the years from overall sales to employee numbers. From 2015 to 2019 hospitality employment has increased by 600 to 4000, while the number of hospitality outlets has also increased from 447 in 2015 to 510 in 2019. Sales have also increased a substantial amount from $229m in 2015 to $318m in 2019.

"The hospitality industry has performed exceptionally well over recent years in light of economic uncertainty, legislation changes, rising costs and increased compliance obligations," says Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association. "For business owners there are challenges to achieving profitability, as the volume of new businesses sees consumer spend split across more operations. However, the industry is in a stable position, continuing to grow in sales, outlet and employee numbers. Hospitality operators are by nature optimistic and hospitality will continue to serve up opportunities for success for those operators offering a consistent product that resonates with their customers."

National conference celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship comes to Hawke's Bay

Advertisement

I&E19 is a brand new national conference celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship held in Hawke's Bay. Carolyn Neville, CEO of Business Hawke's Bay, organiser of I&E19, says that the conference has brought together a fantastic line-up of speakers, all experts in their field.

"I&E19 is not to be missed. It will be an absolute master class. We've drawn together a top-drawer line up of speakers and panelists; innovation leaders, serial entrepreneurs, and experts in their fields. They've 'been there and done that and their stories, insights and experience will inspire." I&E19 is a Business Hawke's Bay led activity, and key action under Matariki, Hawke's Bay's Regional Development Strategy for economic and inclusive growth. "People will leave I&E19 absolutely buzzing and fired up to implement what they've learned," Neville said. "That's why encouraging innovation and fostering entrepreneurship is so important."



Hal Josephson, I&E19 programme chairman says that the conference has something for everyone. "Being innovative is a global disruptive mega-trend. At I&E19, conferees will learn how to embed innovative and design thinking and best practices into their businesses," he said. "Those who attend will get the chance to connect with successful innovators and entrepreneurs from all over New Zealand and discover new ways to think about future opportunities, innovation and growth. I&E19 is geared to inspire and invigorate regional businesspeople to innovate locally in order to thrive globally." The event will be held on November 8 with all the details at the event's website .