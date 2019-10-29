You can't miss it, driving over the Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Where once stood a grim, concrete-coloured building - then a building tightly wrapped in white plastic - now stands the same building covered in glass in shades of green, designed to echo the harbour the building overlooks. Like so many public construction projects in Tauranga, the refurbishment of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Tauranga offices, Regional House, has not been without time delays and unexpected discoveries - and the cost increases that go with them. Samantha Motion reports.

In by Christmas for staff, but the public will have to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.