Bay of Plenty Times

Electric buses roll out in Tauranga, 11 months behind schedule

Samantha Motion
By
4 mins to read
Gregory Stowell, senior operation supervisor with NZ Bus, with one of Tauranga's new electric buses. Photo / George Novak

Five electric buses hit the streets of Tauranga today, 11 months behind schedule.

The buses were initially due to roll out in December when NZ Bus took over the city's public transport network on a

