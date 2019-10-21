Environmental sustainability is at the forefront of the public agenda, and as individuals "do their bit" by being a part of the climate strikes, recycling and so on, the finger is now being pointed at large organisations to encourage them to do the same. The Bay of Plenty District Health Board is one local organisation that has stepped up to the plate and is currently implementing several changes and experiments to help be more environmentally friendly. Bay of Plenty Times health reporter Jean Bell looks into what changes the DHB is making and what the environmental experts make of it.

