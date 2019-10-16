COMMENT:

There's loose cannons, and a loose cannon ...

It's a tad hubristic that the USA often refers to itself as America, given a couple of dozen other nations also inhabit the continent of that name.

It also prides itself on being aka Land of the Free. It might have to change that to Land of the Loose – as in Loose Cannon.

It's bad enough having a loose cannon on board, off its mountings and chaotically careering around, but worse if the loose cannon happens to be Head of State.

