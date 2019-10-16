A big thank you to all those that supported me over my three terms.

To those who did and those who didn't, I have put my heart and soul into doing the very best I could for our community.

My regrets are I could not do more to solve the homelessness in Tauranga or to do more to help the businesses in the CBD while the city is going through a five-year restructure.

Another area that needed improving was relationships with the community, staff and our sub-regional partners.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With our new chief executive and general managers in place that work

Didn't vote? Don't complain

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.