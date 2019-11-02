Māori health advocates are calling out a "torrent of negative messages from society" and low self-worth as a cause of high injury rates in Māori men in the Bay of Plenty.

Out of the 1559 patients admitted to Tauranga and Whakatāne Hospitals as a result of physical trauma in 2018, nearly a third - 451 patients - identified as Māori, according to new data released by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and the Midland Trauma System.

Māori men aged between 25 and 34 had the highest incidence of injury among the demographics and were 1.6 times more likely

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bay of Plenty - injury breakdown