A well-known Tauranga veteran has died. Sandra Conchie has spoken to his two grieving daughters who share reflections about their beloved father's life and his passions.

One of Tauranga's oldest identities has left his indelible mark on the city.

Trevor Russell Hinton Blaker, aged 102, who died on October 4, is believed to be the only resident of his age to have been born in the city and also died here.

The youngest of five children, Trevor was born in Greerton (then known as Gate Pa) on March 23, 1917, to English parents who emigrated to Tauranga via Canada in

