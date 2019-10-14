Jako Abrie has a bit of an awkward conversation with his boss coming up today.

The Trustpower worker is among five new councillors elected to Tauranga City Council, alongside Tina Salisbury, Heidi Hughes, Dawn Kiddie, Andrew Hollis - and new mayor Tenby Powell.

They will join re-elected councillors Kelvin Clout, John Robson, Larry Baldock, Steve Morris and Bill Grainger - though Grainger is in danger of losing his seat to another newcomer, Anna Larsen.

At 30, Abrie will be the youngest councillor of this term by eight years, and the youngest since Matt Cowley was elected in 2013, also aged 30.

Matt Cowley is the now the chief executive of the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce. Photo / File

There's just the small issue of his fulltime job as a strategic asset manager with Trustpower to sort out first.

"I will have a chat with my boss tomorrow. I'd like to keep a foot in the door and stay on."

Reducing his hours to 10 or 20 a week would give him some job security and let him serve on the council.

Abrie said his election came as a complete surprise. He was inducting new volunteers to Under the Stars when he got - and ignored - the call from council chief executive Marty Grenfell.

New Tauranga City Council candidates Jako Abrie, Tina Salisbury and Dawn Kiddie are taking their new jobs all in stride. Photo / George Novak

"I was not expecting to get on to the council. I just thought it was a chance to get my views out there. I thought I was a long shot."

He went out to call Grenfell back and returned with a big grin. Fellow volunteer Liz Kite asked him why he was looking so happy.

"I said, 'I'm a councillor'. And it was hugs all around."

Like the other new councillors, he was optimistic about taking on the role, and the difference he could make.

While he said his age would give him a different perspective, he was not aiming to be a voice for youth.

"I want to represent the people who don't have a voice, who don't have energy to vote because they are sleeping in cars or garages or on couches."

Jako Abrie.

Jako Abrie

Ward: Otumoetai-Pyes Pa

Votes: 4156

Age: 30

Suburb: Pyes Pa

Family: Wife, Kyla

Profession: Strategic asset manager at Trustpower

Community roles: Board trustee of Takitimu House (Tauranga Moana Men's Night Shelter), volunteer and trustee with Under the Stars.

New Tauranga City Council candidates Heidi Hughes. Photo / George Novak

Heidi Hughes

Ward: At large

Votes: 6754

Age: 50

Suburb: Omanu

Family: Husband, and two children aged 14 and 10

Profession: Events management

Community roles: Chairwoman of Gardens in Schools; part of the Arataki Living Park Project; on the board of New Zealand Tango Dance Festival; Founded Bike Mount; part of Bike Tauranga; founding member of transport advocacy group Greater Tauranga; part of Bayfair Underpass Alliance

New Tauranga City Council candidate Tina Salisbury will represent the Welcome Bay ward. Photo / George Novak

Tina Salisbury

Ward: Welcome Bay-Te Papa

Votes: 2854

Age: 52

Suburb: Welcome Bay

Family: Husband Mark, two daughters

Profession: Chairwoman Journey Restorative Trust, community advocate

Community roles: Youth worker, mental health advocate, pastor, counsellor, celebrant.

New Tauranga City Council candidate Dawn Kiddie. Photo / George Novak

Dawn Kiddie

Ward: Mount Maunganui-Pāpāmoa

Votes: 4347

Age: 44

Suburb: Mount Maunganui

Family: Husband Mark Williams, three children

Profession: Life and business coach

Community roles: Justice of the Peace, chairwoman of Mount Maunganui Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers, celebrant, school sports coach.

Road safety campaigner Andrew Hollis joins four other new-comers to Tauranga City Council as an elected member. Photo / File

Andrew Hollis

Ward: At large

Votes: 7487

Age: 47

Suburb: Bellevue

Family: Three children aged 16, 14 and 10

Profession: Business coach, geologist

Community roles: Fix the Bloody Road SH2 spokesman; co-founder Mount Maunganui Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers.