Jako Abrie
Ward: Otumoetai-Pyes Pa Votes: 4156 Age: 30 Suburb: Pyes Pa Family: Wife, Kyla Profession: Strategic asset manager at Trustpower Community roles: Board trustee of Takitimu House (Tauranga Moana Men's Night Shelter), volunteer and trustee with Under the Stars.
Heidi Hughes
Ward: At large Votes: 6754 Age: 50 Suburb: Omanu Family: Husband, and two children aged 14 and 10 Profession: Events management Community roles: Chairwoman of Gardens in Schools; part of the Arataki Living Park Project; on the board of New Zealand Tango Dance Festival; Founded Bike Mount; part of Bike Tauranga; founding member of transport advocacy group Greater Tauranga; part of Bayfair Underpass Alliance
Tina Salisbury
Ward: Welcome Bay-Te Papa Votes: 2854 Age: 52 Suburb: Welcome Bay Family: Husband Mark, two daughters Profession: Chairwoman Journey Restorative Trust, community advocate Community roles: Youth worker, mental health advocate, pastor, counsellor, celebrant.
Dawn Kiddie
Ward: Mount Maunganui-Pāpāmoa Votes: 4347 Age: 44 Suburb: Mount Maunganui Family: Husband Mark Williams, three children Profession: Life and business coach Community roles: Justice of the Peace, chairwoman of Mount Maunganui Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers, celebrant, school sports coach.
Andrew Hollis
Ward: At large Votes: 7487 Age: 47 Suburb: Bellevue Family: Three children aged 16, 14 and 10 Profession: Business coach, geologist Community roles: Fix the Bloody Road SH2 spokesman; co-founder Mount Maunganui Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers.