Jako Abrie has a bit of an awkward conversation with his boss coming up today.

The Trustpower worker is among five new councillors elected to Tauranga City Council, alongside Tina Salisbury, Heidi Hughes, Dawn Kiddie, Andrew Hollis - and new mayor Tenby Powell.

They will join re-elected councillors Kelvin Clout, John Robson, Larry Baldock, Steve Morris and Bill Grainger - though Grainger is in danger of losing his seat to another newcomer, Anna Larsen.

At 30, Abrie will be the youngest councillor of this term by eight years, and the youngest since Matt Cowley was elected in 2013, also aged

