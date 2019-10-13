COMMENT

To the residents of Tauranga

Thank you for putting your faith and trust in me. It is an honour to serve you as your new mayor of Tauranga. You have my commitment that I will put my skillset to work for you and our great city to make a difference and to build a better Tauranga together.

