COMMENT
To the residents of Tauranga
Thank you for putting your faith and trust in me. It is an honour to serve you as your new mayor of Tauranga. You have my commitment that I will put my skillset to work for you and our great city to make a difference and to build a better Tauranga together.
I have said throughout my campaign that I believe Tauranga deserves better leadership and I am humbled that you heard my call. I look forward to serving you. I will serve you loyally and I will serve you with a commitment to delivering on my promises.
My vision for Tauranga is a regionally, nationally and globally connected city. A bold, smart city that embraces partnerships, respects and connects our people through the generations, nurtures our environment with an active focus on sustainability and celebrates our leadership position as New Zealand's epicentre for culture, innovation, entrepreneurship and investment.
We will achieve this through effective leadership, financially savvy management and strong regional co-operation and we will achieve this because you have asked for change and I will meet that challenge.
From today the work begins. Under my leadership, we will draw together an inclusive, collaborative and respectful council. From today we build partnerships for success, and we will transform the Tauranga City Council into a responsive, efficient, and trusted organisation. And starting today, our residents' voices will be heard with respect and compassion.
For those who voted for me, thank you. For those who did not, I look forward to earning your trust and respect.
I was raised here, educated here and grew up here. I love the city of Tauranga and I look forward to making a difference and delivering the leadership you deserve as Mayor.
It's time to build a better Tauranga together,
- Tenby Powell