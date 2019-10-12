Win and you're in.

Steelform Wanganui became the only team in the 2019 Mitre 10 Heartland Championship to register five consecutive bonus point victories, and with it, confirm an away Meads Cup semifinal, after a gritty 38-15 win over a desperate Horowhenua-Kapiti at a warm Levin Domain today.

Showing a comfort-level in their support play and offloads, although a few of the more ambitious long passes came unstuck against a pressing home side with some significant backline talent, Wanganui settled into a groove early on for a 14-0 advantage.

However, the old chestnut of unforced mistakes and penalities inside their

