Is a little respect so hard to come by?

This week, we published a news story revealing Bay of Plenty bus drivers were being "hit, attacked and verbally abused" by unruly children.

Drivers said some children also drank alcohol, smoked and vaped on their buses.

Who would want to be a bus driver these days?

I think the problem goes deeper than just the bus. I wouldn't describe myself as old, yet I recall referring to my teachers by their honorific and their last name. Now, I hear of students addressing teachers by their first name only.

