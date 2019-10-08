On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Prepare yourself New Zealand politics and history nerds. Marilyn Waring will be touching down in the Bay of Plenty as part of this year's Tauranga Arts Festival speaker lineup. At age 22, Waring was the youngest person to enter Parliament in 1975. She went on to be an activist, academic and author of international acclaim. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell speaks with Waring ahead of her visit to the Bay.
Conscience and principles.
These are the two reasons Marilyn Waring joined the National Party over 30 years ago.
Waring is known to be a guns-blazing, empowered woman andher decision might seem strange to some, but she says it was no mistake.
Her move provoked the Prime Minister Robert Muldoon, who had a one-seat majority, to call the ill-fated 1984 snap election. She then went on to fight internationally for the economic empowerment of women.
This saw her work for the United Nations and pick up a number of awards, including NZ Institute of Economic Research Economist of the Year in 2014 and NZ Visionary Leader Award at the 2018 Deloitte Top 200 Awards.
Waring now lives on the quieter side of life, overseeing doctorate students as a Professor of Public Policy at Auckland University of Technology.
While speaking with the Bay of Plenty Times, Waring highlighted climate change as a pressing issue in the local body elections.
"Don't vote for anyone who is going to curb rate rises because there's a very large invoice in and it's called climate change," she said.
"It's already well overdue and it's expensive."
Waring will speak with MP Chlöe Swarbrick about The Political Years at this year's Tauranga Arts Festival.
The Political Years - Tauranga Arts Festival November 2, 10 am Carrus Crystal Palace More information and tickets available on the Tauranga Arts Festival website