John Smale's recent letter highlights the contrasts we have between leading mayoral candidates.

The incumbent mayor has a vision and talks about the future. The future is different to the past and encompasses the views of young people.

Other candidates, in my view, are wedded in the past, being frugal and cost-cutting; being intolerant to change and looking after the oldies.

It's great to see two young candidates stand for the council. We need one of them to get elected to represent youth and the future.

Rotorua needs leaders who look to the future. People who are prepared to address

