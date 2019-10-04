John Smale's recent letter highlights the contrasts we have between leading mayoral candidates.

The incumbent mayor has a vision and talks about the future. The future is different to the past and encompasses the views of young people.

Other candidates, in my view, are wedded in the past, being frugal and cost-cutting; being intolerant to change and looking after the oldies.

It's great to see two young candidates stand for the council. We need one of them to get elected to represent youth and the future.

Advertisement

Rotorua needs leaders who look to the future. People who are prepared to address issues like climate change, recycling, and conservation.

A good example is investing in wide, shared pathways for cyclists and pedestrians.



If you visit Europe you will see how progressive cities get their citizens out of cars and on to public transport and bicycles. Rotorua is building infrastructure for the future.

Philip Macalister

Rotorua



Low voter turnout concerning

There was a moment of poignancy looking at the front page of the Rotorua Daily Post last week showing Te Arawa delivering their representative to take his people's seat at our Local Governance table.

That Te Arawa consider this role important there is no doubt.

I am concerned there is currently a low voter turnout for our local elections.

We should take a leaf out of Te Arawa's example and make sure that we all vote for our choice of mayor, who sets the tone and agenda for the next council.

The choice for me is simple and stark. No vote splitting. I get to vote for the incumbent or I get to vote for change and there is only one contender for this change role.

Advertisement

(Abridged)

Joseph Gielen

Glenholme



Growth could only worsen problems

Yay to A N Christie (Letters, September 25). We sure have jumped the gun when it comes to more growth for Rotorua.

We all know the many problems facing our city so more growth surely could only worsen these problems not only for our city but for all of Aotearoa.



Eve Kilmore

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz