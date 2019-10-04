On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Generally, candidate-endorsed negativity tends to lower voters' opinions of all the candidates, including the attacker.
"Strategically it can, therefore, be used to win elections, but it also seems to harm voters' confidence in the political system and depress civic engagement, which is something we should all be concerned about."
There was growing evidence, however, that candidates benefited when they "outsourced" their attacks to others.
"This makes sense logically. If voters are presented with an attack from a seemingly apolitical outside group, they might be more inclined to deem it credible, in contrast to a self-serving attack from the candidates themselves."
Candidates had to ensure, however, they stayed within election financing laws.
Dr Olli Hellmann, a senior political science lecturer at the university, said negative campaigning had more potential to backfire in an STV election.
The voting method - adopted by Tauranga City Council for the first time this election - asks voters to rank candidates.
Each person's vote could wind up helping any of the candidates they rank be elected.
Hellmann said that should, theoretically, "disincentivise negative campaigning".
Candidates who made a negative impression risked missing out on not just the single votes of a few people, but on a portion of each vote if people ranked them low or, worse, not at all.
And in STV, any portion could wind up helping a candidate get elected.