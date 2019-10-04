Abortion is "quite possibly the worst form of child abuse imaginable", a paediatrician coming to work in the Bay of Plenty says.

But others say decriminalising abortion is well overdue in New Zealand, and pregnant people in the wider Bay of Plenty have been treated unfairly.

They're among 23,000 people who wrote submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill ahead of last month's cut-off.

Some submissions have now been published online, including views of Rotorua parents, teachers and health staff.

