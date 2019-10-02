The Elms on Mission St. Photo / File

Further to the Nightmare on Mission St, land saga as reported (News, September 25), I am appalled that an elected councillor, who was actually at the meeting, had the audacity to abstain, resulting in a drawn vote requiring the Mayor to cast his casting vote.

I have always believed that there is only one thing worse than making a wrong decision when voting and that is to make no decision whatsoever and abstaining.

Councillor Bill Grainger has nine years' experience and to believe that he is prepared to enter into the discussion and debate and then not have the courage to vote either way is, in my view, a dereliction of expected duty.

As Mr Grainger is a Te Papa-Welcome Bay ward councillor, Welcome Bay residents should carefully consider as to whether or not they want more indecision, over coming years, when filling out their voting forms and if they do not, vote for representatives that will be decisive and stand behind their decision. (Abridged)

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Camping rules queried



I drive past Arataki Park regularly and for the past 18 months a man has been living in tents at the park.

The nearest toilets and water are at the other end of the park.

An article was written in your paper and according to the council there is no law to stop him living at the park.

Freedom campers with self-containment certificates are only allowed to park in very small places and only for a couple of nights.

If they exceed the time limit they are charged a $200 fine.

Why is there a law for some and not for others? (Abridged)

Carol Crawford

Mount Maunganui

