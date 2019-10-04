From pinching a pack of gum to an aggravated robbery, the Westend block in Rotorua is becoming a place store owners are growing increasingly fearful of. Their hard work, their bread and butter, has become a task of juggling the decision to catch a shoplifter or letting it slide - a decision that stems from fear for their own safety. Journalist Cira Olivier reports.

Thefts, aggression and intimidation have some Rotorua Westend store owners fearing for their safety.

"Every day I open the door I feel scared because of all the people around," said one store owner, who did not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.