So sad to read the depths to which the election process seems to have reached. It's never been so low in my book.

In my opinion, an elected member, waxing eloquent about the virtues of some, even "scoring" his "personable" self, whilst criticising others, yet not prepared to test the will of we, the voting public, by keeping his hat in the ring?

Speaks volumes.

Just accept that you are no longer a councillor.

In my view, even your self-declared "score" of 5 out of 10 is a bit like your opinion—grossly over-inflated!! (Abridged)

Jim McMaster
Matua

Standouts all over

