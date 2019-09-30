"Just stirrers... trying to stir up another Ihumātao."

That was Te Tumu Kaituna 14 Trust chairman Malcolm Short's view of a group protesting today against sand mining on trust land east of Pāpāmoa.

Work at the nearly 20-year-old Bell Road Sand quarry, accessed off Bell Rd, was halted for the day due to the protest.

When the Bay of Plenty Times visited the protest, about 30 people were braving pouring rain to support the cause.

They had posted signs and were singing waiata while huddled under a gazebo.

The protest was organised by Save Te Tumu Kaituna.

Protestors erect signs at Te Tumu. Photo / George Novak
