Feeling a bit low today? It's okay - you'll soon perk up.

Feeling low every day? You're not okay - you need to get help.

Mental Health Awareness Week last week shone a light in a hidden corner of our country's health and wellbeing.

It's hidden because we hide it. Because we can.

We don't know if the person sitting next to us at the bus stop is struggling, the person scanning our groceries, the people we walk past in the street, our colleagues, our friends, our family.

On the outside they look fine - so they must be fine.

