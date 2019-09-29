Feeling a bit low today? It's okay - you'll soon perk up.

Feeling low every day? You're not okay - you need to get help.

Mental Health Awareness Week last week shone a light in a hidden corner of our country's health and wellbeing.

It's hidden because we hide it. Because we can.

We don't know if the person sitting next to us at the bus stop is struggling, the person scanning our groceries, the people we walk past in the street, our colleagues, our friends, our family.

On the outside they look fine - so they must be fine.

People are good at hiding their mental struggles, because they feel weak and vulnerable, scared of what others might think of them.

But there are some who are stepping out - not just the famous ones such as John Kirwan and Mike King. While their stories are important, so are the stories of our local people. The ones who were brave enough to get help, start talking.

Last week the Rotorua Daily Post spoke to Anahera Mohi , a star in the Bay of Plenty Volcanix squad.

Anahera told the Post she was depressed, in a toxic relationship and hated the person she had let herself become.

"At one point I couldn't even look in the mirror, I just wasn't okay with who I was looking at."

One small but powerful gesture from an acquaintance, someone she used to play rugby with, managed to kickstart things for Anahera.

"Tania-Rose [Raharuhi] ... took her Volcanix hoodie off her back and said 'you have this hoodie and bring it back next year when you make the team'. I was brought to tears and to me, I thought she doesn't know me but she has that belief in me so from that point on I started training. Not for anything, just for myself and because I knew I could.

"It's funny, we get our new kit but on game day I only ever wear the hoodie that Tania gave me because it was such a pivotal point in my life."

The World Health Organisation says depression is set to become the second leading cause of disability in the world by 2020. That's scary.

Depression and anxiety disorders are common, according to the Mental Health Foundation.

The 2016/2017 New Zealand Health Survey found that one in six Kiwi adults have been diagnosed with a common mental disorder at some time in their lives.

There is hope that the Government's focus on mental health will do something to help address these statistics.

It's fantastic that we have people like John Kirwan and Mike King, and especially Anahera Mohi who have the courage to speak about their struggles, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.