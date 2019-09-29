Radiographers are the latest health professionals walking off the job in protest of workplace conditions and a number of local radiographers are among the hundreds across the country doing so today. Reporter Jean Bell speaks to those involved. .

More than 50 radiographers employed by Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals are walking off the job today in protest of staff shortages.

The 24-hour strike will start at 7am and another strike is planned for Wednesday.

The action is part of a nationwide strike of nearly 1100 radiographers employed by district health boards around the country after nine months of failed negotiations

