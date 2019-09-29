While the world rushes around him, absorbed in the chaos of everyday life, German artist Volker Gerling has slowed right down with his project, Portraits in Motion. Driven by his fascination with everyday people, he has walked thousands of kilometres around the world to take photos of people to create flipbooks that candidly capture people in their everyday life. Jean Bell hears about the passion behind his project.

The beauty of people as they go about their everyday lives is what captures Volker Gerling's attention.

The German artist and intrepid traveller has walked more than 4000km since 2003, photographing thousands

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.