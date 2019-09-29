On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
While the world rushes around him, absorbed in the chaos of everyday life, German artist Volker Gerling has slowed right down with his project, Portraits in Motion. Driven by his fascination with everyday people, he has walked thousands of kilometres around the world to take photos of people to create flipbooks that candidly capture people in their everyday life. Jean Bell hears about the passion behind his project.
The beauty of people as they go about their everyday lives is what captures Volker Gerling's attention.
The German artist and intrepid traveller has walked more than 4000km since 2003, photographing thousandsof photos of people in everyday situations for his flipbook project, Portraits in Motion.
"I stand alone on stage but I'm not really alone as all the people I met are on stage."
People tended to pose for the initial shot but they are caught unawares by the continued photos.
This is where Gerling captures people in their candid state.
"I shake the people out of their poses."
"The emotions and gestures ... the smallest smile or blink ... are like gifts for me."
He said the stop-start motion of flipbooks, with the audience having to fill in the gaps and the ability to mould and play with time, created something magical.
"The flipbook is the perfect medium to tell people's stories and bring them alive on-screen."
He said the flipbook broke the viewer out of time, like a dream.
"When you dream you are free in time. You can unroll the past and control the future.
"If you look at a flipbook you are in a very special way connected to time and what time could be."
While the flipbook was invented more than 100 years ago, Gerling believed the medium has stood the test of time, especially compared to film.
"It is perfect and absolutely timeless. You will find it 100 years ago, and you will find it 100 years in the future."
Gerling will be bringing his show, Portraits in Motion, to this year's Tauranga Arts Festival.
Tauranga Arts Festival - Portraits in Motion October 24, 7.30pm - Litt Park Theatre, Park Lane, Te Puke October 25, 7.30pm - The Arts Junction, Katikati October 27, 7pm - University of Waikato, Durham St, Tauranga For more information and to buy tickets visit the Tauranga Arts Festival website.