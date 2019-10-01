On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A slower postal service and procrastinating voters have been blamed in part for a slow start to voting in the local government elections.
Electoral officers are advising people to vote early if they are mailing their ballots, with one bracing for a "mad rush" as the deadline approaches.
Voter returns - the count of how many voting papers have been received for processing - for Bay of Plenty councils have been tracking at around half of where they were at the same point in previous elections.
He also believed changes in the postal system might be having an impact, especially where voting papers had to go via Auckland.
In Tauranga, a change to single-transferable vote this year might also be influencing the delay, Lampp said, with people taking more time with their candidate rankings.
Both electoral officers recommended people post their ballots by mid next week to reduce the risk of missing the arrival deadline.
Local Government New Zealand has urged people to send their votes even sooner - this Saturday, dubbed Vote Day.
Stuart Crosby, vice-president of Local Government New Zealand and a Bay of Plenty regional councillor, said he only received his voting papers on Monday, five days after deliveries were scheduled to be finished.
If others were also receiving their papers late, it would be "hardly surprising returns are a bit slow".
New Zealand Post has been approached for comment.
How to post your vote
- In a postbox or at a New Zealand post outlet - If voting by post, mail it by October 8 - Visit the ballot box at your local library or council office - If you haven't received a voting paper in the mail, pop into a council office or contact the local electoral officer - The deadline for voting papers to arrive at council offices is midday, October 12.
Liquor and voting
University of Waikato political science lecturers Justin Phillips and Olli Hellmann on their upcoming free lecture in Tauranga.
In spite of a slow start to voting returns, some are still hoping for an uptick in participation this year.
Voter turnout for local elections has been consistently lower than in national elections, and has been declining in some areas since the 1980s.
Electoral officer Warwick Lampp said the increase in election-related activities such as meet the candidate meetings in the Bay of Plenty this year was really encouraging.
"There has been much more talk and noise out there from what I have seen. I hope that will translate into more votes. I really encourage people to get out there and vote."
Another plus was the involvement of groups such as Tauranga's Youth Advisory Group, which is running a Brews to Outvote Boomers campaign.
Ahead of the campaign's Party/Vote event at Our Place on Friday from 5pm, University of Waikato political science lecturers Dr Olli Hellmann and Justin Phillips will host a free lecture about the history - illustrious and otherwise - of voting and alcohol.
Entitled Voting under the Influence: What happens when you mix alcohol and politics, the doors will open at 3.30pm with the lecture starting at 4pm.
The lecture will be held at the Tauranga CBD campus on Durham St in the lecture theatre on level 2.