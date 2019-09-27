Comment

This coalition Government has, by including a referendum about cannabis in the upcoming 2020 election, just about guaranteed itself a return to the Treasury benches.

The National party strategists must be grinding their teeth with frustration at this move.

Any chance for cannabis to become legal will appeal to some Māori, the young, old hippy boomers who have lived in a haze all their adult lives and the occasional smoker, whoever he or she may be.

Many in these groups do not normally bother voting and are even less likely of voting for a right of centre government if

