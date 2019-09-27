OPINION

Brilliant work by bad people: Should we separate the work from its creator, putting the terrible things the author has done to one side, or decide not to read their books, poetry, listen to their music or avoid their artwork?

This question will be up for grabs at Article Cafe on October 2 as part of the Whanganui Literary Festival. Carla Donson from the Women's Network, Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall, raconteur extraordinaire Jay Rerekura, poet Airini Beautrais, all-round clever person Elise Goodge and I will be tackling this modern dilemma from all angles.

There are certainly plenty of examples

