Re ''Nightmare on Elm St'' (News, September 25) - a great line from Tommy Wilson.

It should never had got to this as 11 Mission St was bought by the council with ratepayer money with the clear intent that it become part of The Elms estate.

The idea of the council reneging on that promise is morally wrong. Transferring to The Elms is, as the sign in the photo said, doing "what's right".

Sadly, the council seems to have lost sight of what's right. Three things you should never break are promises, trust and someone's heart.

Advertisement

The council seems to have achieved all three.

After what is a litany of broken promises and dashed hopes, maybe the best decision is for Tauranga City Council to retain title and lease to Elms for 99 years.

This would produce no winners but no losers either.

(Abridged)

Richard Prince

Welcome Bay



Best leaders needed

Congratulations on yesterday's editorial which highlighted the amazing global development of youth protests on climate change and the importance of how we all respond to the challenge of creating a better climate for the future.

Most important is the leadership that is provided at all levels of society, including business and government. We are about to elect our local government leaders, and we need to get the best people in place.

(Abridged)

Advertisement

Gray Southon

Tauranga

strong>The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz