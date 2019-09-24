Daily Post article (Saturday, September 21) listing mayoral candidate brief election manifestos has mayor Steve Chadwick stating she and her council can live within their means.

Ratepayer and taxpayer money continues, in my view, to be wasted on expensive projects, some of which have failed dismally or are simply not needed.

The Lakefront project is a case in point. Once it starts, it will be an absolute mess and the area will be largely unusable for months.

The $20 million to $40m for the lakefront upgrade is simply poor use of public money when it could be used to four-lane Fairy Springs Rd to the Ngongotaha roundabout, plus four lanes out to past the airport on Te Ngae Rd, as well as putting in lights at the Tarawera roundabout.

This would resolve current issues rather than changing something that does not need changing.

(Abridged)

Paul Carpenter

Rotorua



Population growth not welcome

I gather from the excited faces of news readers and large headlines in the Rotorua Daily Post (September 24) we are expected to greet the information that our population has grown as great news.

Well it is not. More traffic, more waiting, more everything - except for that important infrastructure which we do not have yet.

We have jumped the gun.

A N Christie

Rotorua

