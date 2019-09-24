Daily Post article (Saturday, September 21) listing mayoral candidate brief election manifestos has mayor Steve Chadwick stating she and her council can live within their means.

Ratepayer and taxpayer money continues, in my view, to be wasted on expensive projects, some of which have failed dismally or are simply not needed.

The Lakefront project is a case in point. Once it starts, it will be an absolute mess and the area will be largely unusable for months.

The $20 million to $40m for the lakefront upgrade is simply poor use of public money when it could be used to four-lane

Population growth not welcome

