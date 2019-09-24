Reading the mayoral candidate article (News, September 21) I noticed Jos Nagels saying he will alleviate congestion with his system of passenger rail extending from Katikati to Paengaroa, and another system of light rail from the city to areas including Tauriko and Welcome Bay.

Jacinda Ardern promised daily passenger rail from Tauranga to Auckland in her campaign but this was unachievable due to the rail lines operating at capacity with freight.

Nagels obviously intends to build an entirely new network, costing billions of dollars. I urge him and all candidates to provide realistic costings (and payment plans) for all election promises.

I urge voters to only vote for candidates who have researched the feasibility of their promises.

The continued blurbs of increased accountability, transparency and strong leadership get rolled out at every election by candidates.

I urge voters to dissect campaign promises carefully before casting your vote. (Abridged)

Kevin Ironside

Tauranga



Language should be taught



In the mid 1960s, when I was attending Tauranga Girls' College, a Mr Matthews came and gave a talk to the morning assembly, and it left a lasting impression on me, because even after all these years, I still remember him talking about language.

He said language was a living, breathing entity. As with all things in life, it is constantly changing and growing. It moves along life's path, adapting as it goes.

Following Maori Language Week, I thought it pertinent to bring this to the attention of people who speak te reo, or at least make an attempt to speak te reo.

While on the subject of Maori language, it is a spoken language, not a written one and as such, it should be taught.



R Smith

Tauranga

