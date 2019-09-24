COMMENT

Northland and its people; from the jewel of New Zealand comes some of the very best souls on the face of this Earth. Stoic in nature, competitive in all of life's various challenges, generous of spirit. It's no surprise that so many people from all over the globe, would like to call this place their home.

And yet we can be so complacent when it comes to thinking through the essential make-up of what comprises good governance and leadership in local and regional bodies.

What is it we need in our representatives that can build on what we already have?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.