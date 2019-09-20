Why am I not surprised that the council is now trying to backtrack on the decision that they made on September 10 to transfer 11 Mission St to the Otamataha Trust subject to the Elms board's endorsement.

Your report (News, September 18) is that the endorsement has now been received so that should be the end of the matter.

Once again indecision is shown by our current council in trying to revisit their earlier decision.

My vote will be for the four decisive councillors who voted against the revisit and for the strong leadership required to get this

