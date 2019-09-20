Why am I not surprised that the council is now trying to backtrack on the decision that they made on September 10 to transfer 11 Mission St to the Otamataha Trust subject to the Elms board's endorsement.

Your report (News, September 18) is that the endorsement has now been received so that should be the end of the matter.

Once again indecision is shown by our current council in trying to revisit their earlier decision.

My vote will be for the four decisive councillors who voted against the revisit and for the strong leadership required to get this city moving again.

John Douglas

Mount Maunganui



No LBJ connection



In regards to your article "weird and wonderful Bay political slogans" (Opinion, September 18) l would like to thank Samantha Motion for highlighting my slogan and happy she was "entranced" but would like to reduce her "alarm" that there is no connection with Lyndon B Johnson.

Although he was President and was known for his programmes to help the poor and downtrodden.

He also made tax cuts and had the first Clean Air Act.

I have been known for a long time by my initials JK as people often think my surname is my first name. (Abridged)

Julie Kerry

Council candidate



Refresh Mount councillors



Thirty years ago our well-run self-governing Mount Maunganui community lost its battle to maintain political independence, forced against considerable local opposition to become a ward of the new Tauranga District from November 1989.

Since then Mount Maunganui has been the victim of fiascos, delays, poor and often expensive decisions.

Although we can't turn back the clock, this year's local election gives Mounties a chance to vote for energetic new councillors.

Independence isn't an option but with fresh effective representation, Mt Maunganui can avoid further decline in council services and outcomes. (Abridged)

Allan Goodhall

Mount Maunganui



New history curriculum



Would it be too much to hope that objectivity could be a component of the proposed history curriculum?

Graham Steenson

Whakatāne



Eat Street not replicable



Once again the city council, in my view, has shown its inability to understand the assets of Tauranga and its surroundings.

We are a city developed with a beautiful harbour yet there are only six places where anyone can dine with a view of the harbour or ocean.

The best establishment is the Omokoroa Boat Club. Once again ratepayers are to fund a failed concept, Wharf Eat Street, a windy corridor facing old buildings and no covered outdoor area.

I suggest the City use Dive Crescent.

Move the road over next to the railway line, demolish the old wharf and all the buildings that currently front the sea then rebuild a new cantilevered boulevard and wharf with catering establishments from the Trinity Hotel to the Hairy Maclary Park turning the area into an Eat Boulevard with harbour views creating something unique to our city.

Stop trying to copy Rotorua's Eat Streat.

Show some vision for the future and stop wasting ratepayers' money on band aid design projects. (Abridged)

Rick Greig

Tauranga

