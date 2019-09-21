Ah local elections. 'Tis the season of promises and persuasion, of hoardings and handshakes. Four people have signed up for this months-long job interview with a formidable interview panel: Rotorua's voters. Each voter will decide for themselves which candidate they prefer when it comes time to fill in their ballot. Some candidates are experienced political playmakers, others offer a fresh perspective. All were given a set of questions to give you a sense of their personalities, priorities and plans.

Stephanie Anne Chadwick (Steve)

Age:

Not provided

Suburb:

Kawaha Point

Profession:

Member of Parliament - 12 years. Minister of Conservation, Women's Affairs and Associate Health Minister. Midwife, International Health Consultant.

Family:

Not provided

Why should voters give you their number one ranking, and not one of your competitors?

I am proud of our achievements in the last six years as we have stuck to our plan. I have the political skills to link to Government and get the best deal for Rotorua. Partnerships are the key to our success.

Steve Chadwick. Photo / Stephen Parker

What are the top policies you will pursue in your first term as mayor, and how will you make them a reality?

I would lead the development of a housing plan to address supply issues needed to front the supply of housing in the district and the CBD. This along with "Housing First" will address the issue of homelessness.

I want all citizens and visitors to be safe in their homes and on our streets.

We would extend the collaborative "Summer Safety" campaign with police and others that had results.

I will continue to lead on our Lakes water clean-up programme with iwi and the regional council. We will work together on best land use in our district.

I will support the "Putaki Nui" strategy to give young people a pathway to education, skills and a job.

I will complete the big projects that are now under way, the restoration of Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa ( Museum), Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre, the Lakefront Development, Kuirau Park and The Whakarewarewa mountain bike and forest upgrade.

We will live within our financial means and invest in sustainable growth.

What leadership style will you use as mayor?

I am an inclusive team leader and work with passion to improve our place and the lives of our people.

The position of mayor attracts a lot of criticism. How will you handle that?

I am used to the hard reality of politics and am confident that with your support and positive politics we can do great things together.

Dennis Curtis

Age:

48

Suburb:

Rotoiti/Rotoma

Profession:

Senior Executive Manager

Family:

Wife Tania, children are: Te Atawhai, Anthony Rei, Meri Puti and Hone

Why should voters give you their number one ranking, and not one of your competitors?

I challenge status quo. For the past two terms we have seen, heard and been delivered the same stories. I am born and bred in Rotorua, my family is part of its long history. I understand that basic fundamentals that is what we require.

Dennis Curtis. Photo / Stephen Parker

What are the top policies you will pursue in your first term as mayor, and how will you make them a reality?

I term key issues of urgency – housing, homelessness, infrastructure implementation and spend, poverty and crime aligning portfolios to meet our needs.

What leadership style will you use as mayor?

The community always first: Accountability for the decisions we will make, empowering members and partnerships and responsibility for the decisions we all consider – leadership is understanding and being informed, planning and achieving with cohesion.

The position of mayor attracts a lot of criticism. How will you handle that?

Individuals and groups have a right to their views I respect that, I would handle that with humility.

Robert Duncan Stevenson Kent

Age:

71

Suburb:

I live in the country, not a suburb

Profession:

International businessman, computer consultant, farmer, builder

Family:

Long-time partner Vicki McLean, two children and two grandchildren in Australia

Why should voters give you their number one ranking, and not one of your competitors?

A growing Rotorua needs strong team leadership focusing all elected members on applying their individual skills and abilities and experience to the benefit of Rotorua and its people, not opposing power blocs vying to promote their own agendas without thought to resultant cost, damage to Rotorua's reputation, or potentially serious financial consequences for us all.

Elect me your mayor and you will see what a united council can achieve given the right leadership and prudent financial restraints. Spending wisely requires restraint. There are challenges ahead, but it can be done if managed properly and if we work together as a united team.

Rob Kent. Photo / Stephen Parker

What are the top policies you will pursue in your first term as mayor, and how will you make them a reality?

I have identified 15 key issues facing us at this time, and how I stand on those issues. You can read my plans to deal with those issues at the following link: https://www.mypo.biz/KentForMayor/Rob%20Kent%20Campaign%20Brochure%202019.pdf

Everyone has different priorities, so some issues will be more important to individuals than others.

It is not remotely possible for me to adequately deal with that number of important issues in the very few words limit you require.

What leadership style will you use as mayor?

I have spent most of my business life leading small teams of skilled individuals, producing major projects to a fixed budget, and to inflexible tight timelines. This team approach is what is needed in council, rather than opposing power blocs vying to control the vote. Under my guidance we will have an elected council working together to decide what is in the best interests of Rotorua.

The position of mayor attracts a lot of criticism. How will you handle that?

Expect it. Listen, and when justified, act as necessary. Ignore it when it isn't.

Reynold John Sinclair Macpherson

Age:

73

Suburb:

Pomare

Profession:

International organisational consultant

Family:

Married 50 years to Nicki, four children and five grandchildren

Why should voters give you their number one ranking, and not one of your competitors?

I was endorsed by residents and ratepayers to deliver a vision of making Rotorua a better place for everyone. I have had an international career of leading organisations and systems informed by research and higher qualifications in leadership and planning; the primary role of a mayor.

Reynold Macpherson. Photo / Stephen Parker

What are the top policies you will pursue in your first term as mayor, and how will you make them a reality?

I have four top priorities. Keep rates rises down as close to inflation as possible and cut the waste of vanity, legacy and payback projects - by revising the Spatial Plan, the Long-term Plan and develop fresh Annual Plans with programme and project budgets.

Second, clear the backlog of basic infrastructure maintenance, especially stormwater infrastructure to enable housing developments.

Third, rescue the CBD by rerouting the cycleway to restore stolen parking, offer free first hour parking, repopulate by changing the rules on upstairs accommodation conversions, make streets safe, move the homeless shelter to a non-retail area, and encourage startups in the 190-odd empty shops.

Fourth, develop a debt retirement strategy.

What leadership style will you use as mayor?

My democratic leadership style boosts participation and expertise to improve the quality of decisions. I will revitalise the Green Room to encourage elected representatives to develop consensus on key issues. I will ask all chairpersons to implement the Code of Conduct without favour to improve the quality of all committee meetings.

The position of mayor attracts a lot of criticism. How will you handle that?

I will listen carefully and respond thoughtfully. I will provide a Citizen's Forum and reintroduce public hearings. Instead of a centrally controlled narrative, I will ask chairpersons and senior officials to respond directly to inquiries from citizens and the press to improve openness.