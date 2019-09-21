Ah local elections. 'Tis the season of promises and persuasion, of hoardings and handshakes. Four people have signed up for this months-long job interview with a formidable interview panel: Rotorua's voters. Each voter will decide for themselves which candidate they prefer when it comes time to fill in their ballot. Some candidates are experienced political playmakers, others offer a fresh perspective. All were given a set of questions to give you a sense of their personalities, priorities and plans.

Stephanie Anne Chadwick (Steve)

Age:

Not provided

Suburb:

Kawaha Point

Profession:

Member of Parliament - 12 years. Minister of Conservation, Women's

