Tauranga City Council has shown its inability to understand the assets of Tauranga and its surroundings.

We are a city developed with a beautiful harbour yet there are only six places where anyone can dine with a view of the harbour or ocean.

The best establishment is the Ōmokoroa Boat Club. Once again ratepayers are to fund a failed concept, Wharf Eat Street, a windy corridor facing old buildings and no covered outdoor area.

I suggest the city use Dive Cres. Move the road over next to the railway line, demolish the old wharf and all the buildings that currently

More lack of oversight

