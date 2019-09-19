Tauranga City Council has shown its inability to understand the assets of Tauranga and its surroundings.

We are a city developed with a beautiful harbour yet there are only six places where anyone can dine with a view of the harbour or ocean.

The best establishment is the Ōmokoroa Boat Club. Once again ratepayers are to fund a failed concept, Wharf Eat Street, a windy corridor facing old buildings and no covered outdoor area.

I suggest the city use Dive Cres. Move the road over next to the railway line, demolish the old wharf and all the buildings that currently front the sea then rebuild a new cantilevered boulevard and wharf with catering establishments from the Trinity Hotel to the Hairy McLairy Park, turning the area into an Eat Boulevard with harbour views creating something unique to our city and stop trying to copy Rotorua's Eat Street.

Show some vision for the future and stop wasting ratepayers' money on band aid design projects

Rick Greig

Ōtūmoetai



More lack of oversight

Council has approved plans for the well overdue upgrade of Wharf St. Clearly though council and therefore ratepayers are seen as soft touch if the bill for the concept plans alone cost us $320,000.

That's the equivalent of a designer being paid over $106,000 per year for three years.

There is not three years of person-hours involved with a concept plan and a few pretty pictures. More lack of oversight from council for a road less than 200m long surely.

B. Ingram

Pāpāmoa

