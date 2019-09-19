Black letters and a golden cup starkly stand out from a multitude of election signs along Tara Rd in Pāpāmoa - and Tawhai Rickard hopes it can stay up until November 2.

Stapled up against a fence, a homemade All Blacks sign is how Rickard (Ngāti Porou) and wife Tania Lewis-Rickard (Ngāti Kahungunu) are showing support for their favourite team and it will stay up as long as the All Blacks are still running around on the field, he said.

"We just want to share the joy with people, what binds us together," Rickard said.

The sign has been up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Matches this weekend