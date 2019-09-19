

Black letters and a golden cup starkly stand out from a multitude of election signs along Tara Rd in Pāpāmoa - and Tawhai Rickard hopes it can stay up until November 2.

Stapled up against a fence, a homemade All Blacks sign is how Rickard (Ngāti Porou) and wife Tania Lewis-Rickard (Ngāti Kahungunu) are showing support for their favourite team and it will stay up as long as the All Blacks are still running around on the field, he said.

"We just want to share the joy with people, what binds us together," Rickard said.

The sign has been up for three weeks, but prior to that Rickard felt he hadn't seen any promotion of the upcoming tournament.

"There were no flags flying around either so I thought, I'm going to do something about this.

"The All Blacks are a big part of who we are, it's in the Kiwi psychology. It's always been there and I don't think you can get rid of it."

Arts mad and passionate about sport it was easy for this Pāpāmoa couple to think of a way to show their support. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

As a big supporter of all things rugby, he already has his Spark Sport subscription organised and is hoping the Pacific Island teams make it further than they have before.

Around the Tauranga area bars are preparing for a busy weekend and they too hope it will continue right to the end of the competition.

"We will be open as late as the rugby is on," Something and Social venue manager Karl Sutton said.

The bar located at Tauranga Crossing is planning on hosting every game apart from the All Blacks versus Canada on October 2 because it starts at 11.15pm, but aside from that Sutton said he would be doing everything he could to make it a great experience for spectators.

"We have done a slightly larger food and drink order especially for this weekend considering it is South Africa against New Zealand."

Rain Bar general manager Sarah Sopp said her staff were preparing for two rushes of people and was, therefore, keeping the kitchen open for longer.

"This weekend will be a good test for how we handle the next matches but we know it's going to be fun for both the supporters and our staff."

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia. Photo / Supplied

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia said although the Rugby World Cup was hosted in Japan this year, he still expected a lot of interest in most of the games.

"There is the ability for bars and clubs to open past their normal trading hours because there are a lot of games that go past 1am."

All finals will be free to air but other games will be delayed on TVNZ and Sciascia said if people want to watch it live they will have to have the Spark app or go to a facility to watch it.

But he warned that internet connection might cause some disruptions for those facilities and he hoped people would be patient with the staff.

Bay of Plenty Rugby chief executive Mike Rogers believes Japan and Pacific Island games will be fascinating. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive Mike Rogers said he was incredibly excited to watch any player that had previously worn the blue and gold colours play in the pinnacle male rugby event.

"We are cheering on all our players in all the teams from around the world, and obviously Sam Cane who has done amazingly well in his career."

Rogers said the big match between the All Blacks and South Africa this weekend was a good way to start the tournament but he was also holding out to see how Japan and Pacific Island teams would go through the competition.

Matches this weekend

Friday

Japan v Russia - 10.30pm

Saturday

Australia v Fiji - 4.15pm

France v Argentina - 6.45pm

New Zealand v South Africa - 8.45pm

Sunday

Italy v Namibia - 4.45pm

Ireland v Scotland - 7.15pm

England v Tonga - 9.45pm