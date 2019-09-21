Tauranga's transport challenges are of no surprise to the people in the running for the city's mayoralty, but what exactly do candidates plan to do to help alleviate those traffic problems? Reporter Kiri Gillespie finds out what each candidate's priorities will be - if they are successful in their bid to become mayor, how they plan to make it happen, and how their responses stack up compared to already fighting for better transport choices in Tauranga.


The answers to Tauranga's transport woes lie in better roads, rail, smaller buses and connected cycleways, say the city's mayoral candidates.

But they are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What are the answers, according to Tauranga's transport advocates