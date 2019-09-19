I sat on the couch and bawled my eyes out.

It was May and I had just got off the phone with another midwife who didn't have capacity to take me on.

What contrast to the joy I'd felt a few weeks earlier.

I suspected I was pregnant and took a test. When the line showed up on the stick, I wordlessly held it out to my husband.

It took him a few seconds to register what he was looking at, then our eyes met, a huge grin on both our faces.

I booked an appointment with my doctor soon

