Fresh supplies of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccines have arrived in the country and distribution to GP practices will start. Sandra Conchie has talked to Bay of Plenty health officials about what the community can expect in terms of the distribution of the vaccine, and its availability. One Bay of Plenty health officials says the Auckland measles outbreak has "created pressure" across the health system.

More supplies of measles vaccine are expected to be available from today, but how much the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District will get is unknown, a senior health official says.

