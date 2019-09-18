On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Whanganui seniors are quick studies when it comes to making the switch to internet banking and online awareness.
"We've just wrapped up a six-week stint in Whanganui with DORA [Digital On-Road Access], the wifi-enabled bus that provides free online banking classes," Kiwibank communications manager Kara Tait said.
Whanganui, along with Marton and Bulls, was the first area to experience DORA and 362 participants completed the Stepping UP digital banking programme over the six weeks it was in the region.
Whanganui was chosen as the first destination because it has a good network of digital enthusiasts and because of its proximityto DORA's Wellington base.
A collaborative effort involving a number of stakeholders and produced by the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), the booklet carries the slogan "Knowledge is Power".
"For anyone interested, a copy is available on Kiwibank's website and it offers a comprehensive guide to dealing with online, phone, mail and door-to-door scams."
Tait said participants appreciated the chance to talk to someone else about doing banking and to be reassured they were doing okay or to get advice before making any changes like going from computer banking to smartphone apps.
"They also appreciated being able to take time to work through issues, felt if they had to ask relatives or friends they were imposing on their time and had to rush through the help and were embarrassed that they were seen to be needing help by them."