By the time you read this, sports courts and pitches will be quiet, marquees pulled down, supermarket shelves emptied and thousands of bed sheets will be lying on the floor in need of a wash.

AIMS Games will have left the region millions of dollars richer as participants return home with priceless memories of sporting wins, losses and team bonding.

Wouldn't it be sad if spectators, many of whom are parents taking time off from responsibilities at work and home, got stung with a unexpected bill during the games?

I'm not talking about Johnny's extra burger or Jane's last-minute need

