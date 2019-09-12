Campgrounds, hotels and even a retirement village are helping to home the thousands of athletes in Tauranga for the 16th annual AIMS Games this year.

A group of Pāpāmoa residents have even opened their doors to some of the athletes and their families during the six-day event.

Beds at Greenwood Park Metlifecare Retirement Village in Hairini were filled with a football team of about 13 boys from St Bernard's College in Lower Hutt.

School director of sport Andrew Cavill said it was hard to find accommodation for the children, their families and coaches during the tournament and he was glad to have the village's support.

"Initially back in 2017, we wouldn't have come if we didn't have this connection."

Cavill said the retirement village had helped host the athletes for the past three years.

"It is important we keep the connection with the village going. It is a win-win for the people here and for our boys."

The school had 33 athletes competing in the AIMS Games, with the others staying in holiday homes and some with family.

Hosts Derek Dean and Wally Stephens said they loved having the athletes come to stay each year.

"It keeps us young," Stephens said. "The kids are all well-behaved."

Pupil Sam Frickleton, 12, said the vibe of the retirement village was nice.

"The pool is the best," he said.

Terry Hurdle and his wife are hosting some of the Fijian rugby sevens team. Photo / File

On the other side of town in Pāpāmoa, Terry and Raewyn Hurdle were hosting some of the Fijian rugby sevens team.

Hurdle said he and his wife and neighbours hosted the Tongan team in 2018 and decided to open up their homes to the athletes again this year.

"They are very polite and very well-mannered. They are full of laughter and energy."

The Pāpāmoa resident had been involved with the Mount Maunganui Sports Club and Bay of Plenty Rugby Union since the early 1970s and was glad to be a part of the AIMS Games.

"I have watched every game the boys have played. It is something very special to be involved in."

Assistant captain Seru Sinumila, 13, said he loved staying with Hurdle and quizzing him for rugby tips.

"He is so nice. We call him Uncle Tezza," he said.

The Gospel Primary School rugby team have travelled from Suva, Fiji, and are staying in Pāpāmoa. Photo / George Novak

Meanwhile, campsites and hotels were booked up during the games.

Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park manager Mark Hales said all of their cabins and caravan sites were booked out for the athletes each year and were secured almost a year in advance.

"They are great, there are never any problems. It is such a great event for the area."

An employee at the Hotel Armitage & Conference Centre said they had hosted a few teams this year, as well as individual athletes.

"We have had quite a few groups," she said. "It is a really busy time of the year."