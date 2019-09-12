Congratulations to Dawn Picken on her excellent column (Opinion, September 7).

In New Zealand, we are far too soft, letting people just do whatever they want and to hell with the rest of us.

Compulsory vaccinations for all children would be a good start. Too many people spouting their rubbish on the internet with pseudoscience and outright lies are to blame for a lot of the problems we are now faced with.

It is ridiculous that a country of our size has so many measles cases currently.

Despite what the anti-vaxxers say, measles is life-threatening to some people, or leave them with debilitating illnesses.

By comparison, an infinitesimally small percentage of people have an adverse reaction to the MMR vaccine, and I suspect that they are those with other underlying problems, but the antis make it sound like a huge issue.

But as the old saying goes, ignorance is bliss.

Well done Dawn for laying it on the line.

J Begley

Tauranga



I write in response to P Harlen of Bayfair's discussion regarding overbridges (Letters, September 11).

I cycle through the Barkes Corner roundabout up to four times a day, but only when the traffic is light and I'm feeling fit.

Several of my co-workers have been knocked down there whilst cycling to work - it's dangerous.

The alternative over bridge is actually signed pedestrians only, and can sometimes mean dismounting to pass. A number of pedestrians refuse to use it, as the 6m drop gives them vertigo.

And yes, it's steep, windy and wet as well.

I've always though it really odd that a council which can afford three cycle lanes along Cameron Rd north of that intersection cannot afford to put in a suitable intersection to start with, the traffic volume justifies a multi-level interchange with SH29 passing underneath.

Maybe it's because it's a state highway that it's the highway to hell.

Graham Crooks

Tauranga

