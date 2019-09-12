Congratulations to Dawn Picken on her excellent column (Opinion, September 7).

In New Zealand, we are far too soft, letting people just do whatever they want and to hell with the rest of us.

Compulsory vaccinations for all children would be a good start. Too many people spouting their rubbish on the internet with pseudoscience and outright lies are to blame for a lot of the problems we are now faced with.

It is ridiculous that a country of our size has so many measles cases currently.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Despite what the anti-vaxxers say, measles is life-threatening to some people, or leave

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.