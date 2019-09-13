The opening whistle of the Rugby World Cup is set to blow in less than a week, but for those out there in Hawke's Bay viewerland who are not sure how to create a spark, don't panic.

The All Blacks' onfield exploits through Pool B will be screened on TVNZ (free to air), although what you'll see will be an hour behind what is actually happening.

It will also be screening four other matches live, and when it comes to the sharp end of the Rugby World Cup, the semifinals and final crunch, they will all be live on TVNZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.