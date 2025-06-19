Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Watch: The scrum Hand of God that may have cost Hastings Boys’ High School a shot at the Super 8 final

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Rotorua Boys' won with a last-play penalty after their prop reached for the ball in a scrum, sealing victory over Hastings Boys' with a clutch final kick.

The Hastings Boys’ High School First XV’s hopes of a place in the 2025 Super 8 rugby competition vanished in a second as they were beaten 34-33 by Rotorua Boys’ High School in a controversial “Hand of God” ending to their game in Hastings on Thursday.

With time up and

