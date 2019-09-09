The article about a Bayfair overbridge (News, September 5) quoted Bayfair Underpass Alliance chairman Phillip Brown as saying a proposed overbridge was preposterous.
"It will be too steep for the elderly, it will be too high, too windy and too wet".
How Brown knows those things when a bridge design is not yet available is unknown, but if he is so concerned about his stated problems I invite him to publish his drawbacks of the four existing pedestrian/cyclist overpasses in Tauranga - Takitimu Drive near Tauriko, State Highway 36 near The Crossing, SH 29 at Barkes Corner and near
