A couple of cold rainy Sundays ago my friend and I were hauling a few tonnes of timber and iron from Raetihi to Mt Taranaki, midday when we arrived in Whanganui.

At the first set of lights turning north the clutch carked it, dead as a duck. The traffic was pretty backed up but the couple in the ute behind us sprung to help. When the situation was realised and we had to back the car & trailer down and into the kerb a number of Kiwis leapt out to scrum down on the bonnet, pretty awesome.

We were in

