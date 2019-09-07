The mojo has left perennial Meads Cup favourites Steelform Wanganui, as for the second consecutive match a comfortable lead was run down in the second half, with goal kicking proving decisive, as Buller just got home 22-21 in Westport today.

Wanganui have now lost their three opening games, which no team has done in the 13 years of the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship and still gone on to win the Meads Cup, while only one – Poverty Bay in 2008 – has claimed the Lochore Cup.

Holding a 14 point lead approaching halftime and then a nine point lead in

