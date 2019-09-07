Short of a RDO Shield game on Saturday, the Wanganui Toyota Development XV got a good hitout as a willing Wanganui Samoa fronted for a open-style match – Development pulling away for a 43-12 win at the Kaierau Country Club.

A couple of players swapped sides so that there was a little bit of parity, with both teams emphasising strong carries and spreading the ball, rather than working off the set piece on a very warm early afternoon for footy.

Wearing Kaierau club colours, Samoa struck first as Development's goal-kicking first-five Nick Harding fired a wide ball too far ahead

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.