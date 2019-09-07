On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A decision on the next steps for council land eyed by a hotelier will wait two weeks after a debate yesterday laden with icecream and Lego block metaphors.
The council voted to revisit the future of 21-41 Durham St on September 17.
Staff had recommended starting a feasibility study into using the land for new council offices, potentially with a ground-floor bus interchange.
Wayne Silver, director of the council's civic heart development partner, Willis Bond and Co, said construction costs for the project had probably escalated 30 to 40 per cent in the past four years, and rising.
It was important to give the council's staff - which have been split between three buildings for five years - a permanent home.
"Until an organisation feels like it's at home I think it's hard for it to deliver the services its constituents expect."
But after the Bay of Plenty Times made public news a development group wanted to buy 21 Durham St and build a nine-storey international hotel , some councillors wanted to look at hotel options for the land.
Others wanted to review how the whole "civic campus" - a block of CBD land the council owns from Durham St to Willow St - could be used for various public and private developments, rearranging buildings like Lego blocks.
Councillors John Robson and Steve Morris said the council had kept the blocks out for five or six years and needed to set the direction this triennium.
"I don't see a lot of value in passing the same blocks to potentially a new group of people who may need to go through the same process," Robson said.
The council owed it to its staff not to delay a decision on a permanent home for staff any longer. A new council could take a year to get to grips with the issue and make a decision.